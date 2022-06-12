Iranian currency rates for June 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to June 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,178 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 12 Iranian rial on June 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,725 51,776 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,535 42,477 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,205 4,193 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,326 4,339 1 Danish krone DKK 5,939 5,941 1 Indian rupee INR 538 538 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,588 136,889 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,802 20,768 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,237 31,297 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,860 32,850 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,715 26,718 1 South African rand ZAR 2,649 2,653 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,451 2,458 1 Russian ruble RUB 719 719 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,700 29,615 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,261 30,279 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,213 45,214 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,164 1,167 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,581 33,596 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,782 8,788 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,261 6,260 100 Thai baths THB 120,954 120,850 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,540 9,544 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,813 32,735 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,178 44,185 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,632 9,626 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,178 14,265 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,882 2,871 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 474 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,441 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 79,138 79,116 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,796 3,809 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,006 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,147 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,388 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,350 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 345,000-348,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur