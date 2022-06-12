...
Iranian currency rates for June 12

12 June 2022
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 22 have decreased in price, compared to June 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,178 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 12

Iranian rial on June 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,725

51,776

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,535

42,477

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,205

4,193

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,326

4,339

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,939

5,941

1 Indian rupee

INR

538

538

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,588

136,889

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,802

20,768

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,237

31,297

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,860

32,850

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,715

26,718

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,649

2,653

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,451

2,458

1 Russian ruble

RUB

719

719

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,700

29,615

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,261

30,279

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,213

45,214

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,164

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,581

33,596

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,782

8,788

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,261

6,260

100 Thai baths

THB

120,954

120,850

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,540

9,544

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,813

32,735

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,178

44,185

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,632

9,626

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,178

14,265

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,882

2,871

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,441

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,708

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

79,138

79,116

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,796

3,809

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,006

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 278,901 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,147 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,388 rials, and the price of $1 is 251,350 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 322,000-325,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 345,000-348,000 rials.

---

