...
Iranian currency rates for June 14

Finance Materials 14 June 2022 09:18
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 26 have decreased in price, compared to June 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,817 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on June 14

Iranian rial on June 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,114

51,729

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,135

42,517

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,128

4,214

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,246

4,324

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,890

5,940

1 Indian rupee

INR

538

538

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,706

136,561

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

20,580

20,803

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,309

31,249

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,671

32,858

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,346

26,755

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,613

2,650

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,432

2,459

1 Russian ruble

RUB

731

722

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,160

29,642

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,176

30,262

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

45,213

45,213

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,166

1,164

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,588

33,579

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,708

8,801

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,219

6,261

100 Thai baths

THB

120,200

120,955

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,534

9,540

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,488

32,816

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,817

44,191

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,607

9,631

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,271

14,178

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,850

2,881

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

474

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,434

12,444

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,719

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

78,746

79,131

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,781

3,796

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,292 rials, and the price of $1 is 268,666 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,841 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,898 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 342,000-345,000 rials.

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

