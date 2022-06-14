Iranian currency rates for June 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have grown and 26 have decreased in price, compared to June 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,817 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 14 Iranian rial on June 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,114 51,729 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,135 42,517 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,128 4,214 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,246 4,324 1 Danish krone DKK 5,890 5,940 1 Indian rupee INR 538 538 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,706 136,561 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 20,580 20,803 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,309 31,249 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,671 32,858 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,346 26,755 1 South African rand ZAR 2,613 2,650 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,432 2,459 1 Russian ruble RUB 731 722 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,160 29,642 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,176 30,262 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 45,213 45,213 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,166 1,164 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,588 33,579 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,708 8,801 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,219 6,261 100 Thai baths THB 120,200 120,955 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,534 9,540 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,488 32,816 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,817 44,191 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,607 9,631 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,271 14,178 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,850 2,881 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 474 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,434 12,444 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,719 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 78,746 79,131 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,781 3,796 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,002

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,292 rials, and the price of $1 is 268,666 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 263,841 rials, and the price of $1 is 252,898 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 342,000-345,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur