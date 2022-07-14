Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund pays interest on bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan has made regular interest payments on bonds, Trend reports citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the Fund bond prospectus, a certain part of the residual value of securities is paid along with interest payments on the bond payment date, which is equal to the principal payments on the assets included in the mortgage coverage.

The BSE noted that the issuer made another payment of interest on the bonds on July 13. Therefore, the face value of the mentioned bonds was 900 manat ($529.7). Thus, interest income in the amount of three percent will be calculated on the basis of this amount for regular payments.