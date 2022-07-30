...
Iranian currency rates for July 30

Finance Materials 30 July 2022
Iranian currency rates for July 30

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 34 currencies have grown and 5 have decreased in price, compared to July 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,845 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on July 30

Iranian rial on July 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,177

50,528

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,140

43,521

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,123

4,061

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,342

4,246

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,755

5,705

1 Indian rupee

INR

530

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,811

136,629

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,486

17,788

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,519

30,589

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,808

32,603

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,363

26,038

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,527

2,497

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,344

2,347

1 Russian ruble

RUB

669

706

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,875

2,883

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,330

29,069

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,405

30,253

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,374

44,448

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,170

1,169

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

23

23

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

33,065

32,826

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,660

8,606

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,228

6,214

100 Thai baths

THB

115,444

113,912

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,438

9,420

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,152

31,968

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

42,845

42,471

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,803

8,792

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,219

15,164

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,827

2,806

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

468

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,668

12,432

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,699

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,066

75,556

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,122

4,121

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,025

12,007

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,020 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,260 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,526 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,190 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

---

