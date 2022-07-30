Iranian currency rates for July 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on July 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 34 currencies have grown and 5 have decreased in price, compared to July 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,845 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 30 Iranian rial on July 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,177 50,528 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,140 43,521 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,123 4,061 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,342 4,246 1 Danish krone DKK 5,755 5,705 1 Indian rupee INR 530 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,811 136,629 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,486 17,788 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,519 30,589 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,808 32,603 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,363 26,038 1 South African rand ZAR 2,527 2,497 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,344 2,347 1 Russian ruble RUB 669 706 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,875 2,883 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,330 29,069 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,405 30,253 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,374 44,448 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,170 1,169 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 23 23 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 33,065 32,826 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,660 8,606 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,228 6,214 100 Thai baths THB 115,444 113,912 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,438 9,420 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,152 31,968 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 42,845 42,471 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,803 8,792 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,219 15,164 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,827 2,806 1 Afghan afghani AFN 468 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,668 12,432 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,699 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,066 75,556 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,122 4,121 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,025 12,007

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 292,020 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,260 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,526 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,190 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 317,000-320,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 323,000-326,000 rials.

