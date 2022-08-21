...
Iranian currency rates for August 21

Finance Materials 21 August 2022 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 21

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 21, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have grown and 16 have decreased in price, compared to August 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 42,162 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 21

Iranian rial on August 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,675

49,601

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,792

43,801

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,967

3,967

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,283

4,284

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,668

5,671

1 Indian rupee

INR

526

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,328

136,541

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,553

19,535

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,674

30,660

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,354

5,354

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,146

109,099

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,324

32,330

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,925

25,946

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,469

2,468

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,323

2,322

1 Russian ruble

RUB

706

703

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,880

28,856

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,182

30,183

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,162

44,203

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,165

1,167

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,825

32,829

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,611

8,609

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,162

6,162

100 Thai baths

THB

117,309

117,505

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,383

9,383

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,427

31,396

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

42,162

42,172

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,815

8,812

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,050

15,083

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,827

2,819

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,663

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,050

74,977

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,110

4,110

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,004

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,151 rials, and the price of $1 is 282,059 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,222 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,191 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 286,000-289,000 rials.

