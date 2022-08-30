...
Iranian currency rates for August 30

30 August 2022
Iranian currency rates for August 30

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to August 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,984 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on August 30

Iranian rial on August 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,190

49,317

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,337

43,498

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,938

3,932

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,308

4,283

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,646

5,627

1 Indian rupee

INR

526

526

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,286

136,517

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,949

19,051

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,272

30,527

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,299

32,192

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,861

25,766

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,496

2,488

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,310

2,312

1 Russian ruble

RUB

686

695

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,002

28,986

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,091

30,147

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

44,108

44,152

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,167

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,820

32,801

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,519

8,553

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,080

6,120

100 Thai baths

THB

115,484

115,970

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,354

9,401

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,126

31,291

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,984

41,856

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,858

8,867

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,539

14,644

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,823

2,832

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

475

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,703

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,676

74,750

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,127

4,126

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,016

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,081 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,187 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,961 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,062 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 294,000-297,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

