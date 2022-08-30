Iranian currency rates for August 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to August 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,984 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 30 Iranian rial on August 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 49,190 49,317 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,337 43,498 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,938 3,932 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,308 4,283 1 Danish krone DKK 5,646 5,627 1 Indian rupee INR 526 526 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,286 136,517 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,949 19,051 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,272 30,527 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,353 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,299 32,192 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,861 25,766 1 South African rand ZAR 2,496 2,488 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,310 2,312 1 Russian ruble RUB 686 695 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,002 28,986 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,091 30,147 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 44,108 44,152 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,167 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,820 32,801 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,519 8,553 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,080 6,120 100 Thai baths THB 115,484 115,970 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,354 9,401 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,126 31,291 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,984 41,856 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,858 8,867 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,539 14,644 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,823 2,832 1 Afghan afghani AFN 475 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,703 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,676 74,750 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,127 4,126 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,016 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,081 rials, and the price of $1 is 281,187 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 266,961 rials, and the price of $1 is 267,062 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 294,000-297,000 rials.

