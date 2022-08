BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov met up with VISA's Regional President for the CEMEA Andrew Torre, Trend reports via Taleh Kazimov's Twitter.

"Today, at the meeting with VISA's Regional President for the CEMEA Andrew Torre we discussed the current situation of cooperation between the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and VISA, as well as as well as cashless society, FinTech, CBDC, support to Smart village project," he said.