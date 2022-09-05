Azerbaijan to put up properties of Texnikabank and Alfa LLC for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The immovable property of Texnikabank OJSC and Alfa LLC insurance company, which are in the process of liquidation, will be put up for auction at the Center for Organization of Auctions in Baku on September 21, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund.

The property No. 87 located on the ground floor of a 4 storey building and a non-residential premise of 1 storey house (259.7 square meters) on an area of 0.03181 hectares, located at Azadlig Avenue, Nasimi district, Baku city will be put up for auction.

Five percent of the sale price must be paid to the organizer of the auction. The purchase price must be paid by the buyer within seven calendar days.

Those wishing to participate in the auction can submit the necessary documents at the following address: 27 Badamdar Highway, Sabail district, Baku city.

Phone: (+99455)-206-66-67.