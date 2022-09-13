Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,092 days on September 13, 2022, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the exchange, 14 investors submitted 26 bids in the price range from 92.1367 manat or $54.19 (8 percent) to 97.2914 manat or $57.23 (6 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 96.2329 manat or $56.60 (6.4 percent), while the average weighted price – at 96.7127 manat or $56.88 (6.218 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to over 57.4 million manat ($33.7 million), while the placement volume totaled 20 million manat ($11 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is September 9, 2027.