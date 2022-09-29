Visa laid foundation for launch of global payment solutions in Azerbaijan - regional manager

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Visa laid the foundation for the launch of Apple Pay and Google Pay cashless payment solutions in Azerbaijan in 2019, Regional Manager in Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa Nurlan Hajiyev said during an event on the topic 'Fintech in Azerbaijan - today and tomorrow', Trend reports.

According to him, the launch of these cashless payment solutions became possible due to the launch of tokenization.

"Visa was confident that this would contribute to the launch of Apple Pay and Google Pay in Azerbaijan. Today a number of banks are continuing to work on this. Furthermore, Visa launched the cashless purchase of train tickets running on the Baku-Sumgait route. The relevant infrastructure has been installed at 14 stations of the Absheron Circular line. It's planned to expand this initiative to other routes," Hajiyev said.