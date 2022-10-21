Azerbaijani Finance Ministry reveals state budget expenses for 9M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Expenses of Azerbaijan’s state budget decreased from January through September 2022 compared to forecasts, Azerbaijani Finance Ministry told Trend on October 21.

According to the ministry, this figure equaled 20.47 billion manat ($12.04 billion), which is 2.7 percent less than the projected amount (21.03 billion manat or $12.37 billion), but 2.7 billion manat ($1.59 billion) or 15.6 percent more on annual basis.

In the first nine months of this year, over 12.6 billion manat ($7.4 billion), or 61.9 percent of the total state budget expenditures, was allocated for current expenditures, which is growth of 1.19 billion manat ($700 million), or 10.4 percent compared to the same period in 2021, the ministry said.

Besides, according to the ministry, 6.6 billion manat ($3.8 billion) or 32.3 percent of the total state budget expenditures, accounted for the main expenses, and 1.19 billion manat ($700 million), or 5.8 percent – for expenses related to servicing public debt and obligations, which is 320.5 million manat ($188.5 million) or 21.2 percent less than in the first nine months of last year.