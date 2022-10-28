Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Payment balance expected to be in surplus in 2023 - CBA

Finance Materials 28 October 2022 12:27 (UTC +04:00)
Payment balance expected to be in surplus in 2023 - CBA

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The volume of foreign trade in the current operation balance increased by 3.1 times compared to the same period last year, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference, Trend reports citing CBA.

"International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts global energy prices to be at the level of $98.9 at the end of this year, and $85.52 at the beginning of the next year. And this allows CBA to say that balance of payments will be in surplus in 2023," he said.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) adopted the decision to raise the discount rate by 0.25 percent, up to eight percent on October 28. The upper limit of the interest corridor remained at the level of 9.25 percent, while the lower limit was raised by one percent up to five percent.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more