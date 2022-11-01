Iranian currency rates for November 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to October 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,506 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 1 Iranian rial on October 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,363 48,766 1 Swiss franc CHF 41,978 42,155 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,801 3,838 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,039 4,067 1 Danish krone DKK 5,576 5,623 1 Indian rupee INR 508 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,535 135,142 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,059 18,934 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,264 28,480 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,080 109,149 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,788 30,860 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,380 24,423 1 South African rand ZAR 2,323 2,323 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,258 2,261 1 Russian ruble RUB 680 683 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,854 26,961 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,684 29,770 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,458 41,430 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,147 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,697 31,885 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,432 8,470 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,754 5,809 100 Thai baths THB 110,379 110,629 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,894 8,895 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,416 29,531 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,506 41,794 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,992 8,975 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,137 15,131 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,687 2,701 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,547 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,692 100 Philippine pesos PHP 72,161 72,374 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,164 4,167 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,011 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,402 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,094 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 330,000-333,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-331,000 rials.

