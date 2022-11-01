Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 1 November 2022 10:58 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 1

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 1, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 28 have decreased in price, compared to October 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,506 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 1

Iranian rial on October 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,363

48,766

1 Swiss franc

CHF

41,978

42,155

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,801

3,838

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,039

4,067

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,576

5,623

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,535

135,142

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,059

18,934

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,264

28,480

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,080

109,149

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,788

30,860

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,380

24,423

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,323

2,323

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,258

2,261

1 Russian ruble

RUB

680

683

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,854

26,961

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,684

29,770

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,458

41,430

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,150

1,147

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,697

31,885

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,432

8,470

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,754

5,809

100 Thai baths

THB

110,379

110,629

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,894

8,895

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,416

29,531

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,506

41,794

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,992

8,975

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,137

15,131

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,687

2,701

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

478

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,547

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,692

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

72,161

72,374

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,164

4,167

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,011 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,402 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,094 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 330,000-333,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 328,000-331,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

