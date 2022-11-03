Iranian currency rates for November 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to November 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,460 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 3 Iranian rial on November 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,139 48,127 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,031 42,020 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,808 3,810 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,050 4,059 1 Danish krone DKK 5,571 5,572 1 Indian rupee INR 508 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,566 135,480 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,002 19,054 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,541 28,356 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,125 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,817 30,803 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,616 24,536 1 South African rand ZAR 2,308 2,302 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,256 2,256 1 Russian ruble RUB 675 680 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,918 26,852 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,723 29,681 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,312 41,370 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,711 31,749 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,401 8,417 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,762 5,771 100 Thai baths THB 111,437 111,127 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,866 8,868 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,627 29,623 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,460 41,465 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,108 9,079 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,247 15,215 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,686 2,683 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 475 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,538 16,578 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,732 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,815 72,169 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,170 4,163 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 285,040 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,753 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,870 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,398 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 343,000-347,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 340,000-343,000 rials.

