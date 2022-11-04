Azerbaijan's "EmbaFinans" NBCO puts up its bonds for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for the placement of unsecured paperless bonds of Azerbaijan's "EmbaFinans" CJSC non-banking credit organization in the amount of 1.5 million manat ($882,352) with a circulation period of 12 months on November 4, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

According to the exchange, during the auction, two investors submitted two bids.

The annual rate of the bonds amounted to 10 percent.

The maturity date of the bonds is November 4, 2023.

The placement underwriter is IBA-Invest Investment Company CJSC.