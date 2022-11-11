Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani private companies to be able to issue bonds on basis of state support

Finance Materials 11 November 2022 13:09 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Private companies in Azerbaijan will be able to raise funds by issuing bonds on the basis of state support, Deputy Director of Capital Markets Policy and Supervision Department at Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Ismayilov said at the videoconference dedicated to the "Issuer's Day" organized by Baku Stock Exchange, Trend reports.

According to him, the CBA is taking steps to attract companies to the capital market.

"Mechanism for guaranteeing corporate bonds was approved in August 2022. Companies wishing to receive financing from the capital market will be able to issue bonds on the basis of state security. For this purpose, relevant laws are currently being developed, and by January 2023, the laws for guaranteeing bonds will be approved," Ismayilov said.

