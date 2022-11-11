Azerbaijan may introduce tax benefits to stock market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) holds discussion with state structures on the application of tax benefits on the stock market, Deputy Director of Capital Markets Policy and Supervision Department at Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the videoconference dedicated to the "Issuer's Day" organized by Baku Stock Exchange.

According to Ismayilov, in the future banks will be able participate more actively in the capital market.

"After the work on this is completed, Central Bank will be able to see a positive development in the stock market," Ismailov said.