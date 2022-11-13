Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for November 13

Finance Materials 13 November 2022 10:37 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 18 have decreased in price, compared to November 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,521 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on November 13

Iranian rial on November 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

49,666

49,554

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,578

44,459

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,053

4,049

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,228

4,236

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,844

5,836

1 Indian rupee

INR

522

522

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,391

136,815

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,960

18,963

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,254

30,222

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,360

5,360

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,339

109,102

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,255

31,647

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,689

25,647

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,437

2,432

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,264

2,266

1 Russian ruble

RUB

700

694

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,912

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,134

28,123

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,598

30,569

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,507

39,634

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,149

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,586

32,566

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,473

8,633

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,904

5,909

100 Thai baths

THB

116,655

116,735

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,077

9,077

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,916

31,877

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

43,521

43,407

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,127

9,127

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,454

15,501

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,709

2,712

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

475

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,658

16,702

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,710

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,405

73,408

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,161

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 299,880 rials, and the price of $1 is 289,398 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 287,801 rials, and the price of $1 is 277,741 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 348,000-351,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 356,000-359,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

