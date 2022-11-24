Central Bank of Azerbaijan introduces system of issuing securities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has presented a system of issuing securities, Trend reports on November 24 via the CBA.

According to the bank, the system will be launched in the coming days as one of the digital capital market services to create flexible financing opportunities for issuers in the capital market and facilitate access to the market.

The launch of the system will allow digitalization and provide the services of the CBA, the National Depository Center (NDC) and the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) to issuers in the process of issuing investment securities on the ‘single window’ principle.

"A number of functions have been created in the system to expand the ability of issuers to receive financing from the capital market. As a result of the digitalization of processes, issuers will be able to centrally contact the above-mentioned institutions through a single portal and upload documents requested by institutions only once,” the CBA said.

“Besides, the system envisages the possibility of concluding online agreements with the NDC and the BSE on the listing of securities, on the storage and accounting of securities in the depository system, the payment of the state fee for approving issue prospectuses through the system and the transfer of authority to apply through the system to a third party, and other possibilities," added the CBA.