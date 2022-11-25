Binance shares data on number of crypto assets users

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. More than 220 million people use crypto assets, said Director of Governmental Relations in CIS for Binance, Olga Goncharova during the 6th International Banking Forum, Trend reports.

According to her, this field gains popularity in the financial industry.

"The majority of the crypto industry's users fall in the Asian region. The volume of the Binance crypto platform is more than 50 percent of the crypto operations in the world. The daily turnover is $60 billion. The Binance platform is used in 180 countries," she said.

Goncharova noted that in Azerbaijan this industry is not developed enough since there is no legal regulation in this field.

"Considering my own experience, I believe that the regulation of this industry is needed. These requirements create an additional level of trust and contribute to the emergence of innovations, as well as additional tax fees. Also, legal regulation and cooperation with law enforcement agencies are necessary in order to prevent money laundering," she noted.