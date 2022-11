BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan's SINAM IT company and the Azerbaijani office of Lithuanian BS/2 company have signed a memorandum of partnership, Trend reports on November 25.

The document was signed by the Head of the Azerbaijani Office Ilgar Hasanov and the President of SINAM Elchin Aliyev.

As part of this cooperation, it’s planned to develop and integrate into ATMs a solution that will allow to process and issue loans through the ATMs.