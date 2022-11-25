Central Bank of Azerbaijan to establish new Computer Emergency Response Team (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will establish a new Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) within the Cybersecurity Strategy for 2023-2025, IT InfoSec Specialist at the Central Bank Elvin Shahverdiyev said at the VI International Banking Forum 2022 said, Trend reports.

According to him, the working group will contribute to strengthening the cybersecurity of the Azerbaijani financial sector.

"This will increase the cybercrime awareness of both the banking sector and the population. In addition, The CBA will establish international cooperation and apply the experience of foreign countries (Singapore, the US, EU countries, China) to respond quickly to incidents and prevent threats," Shahverdiyev said.

He noted that the wide application of this strategy by the financial sector participants would affect positively banks and banking services, as well as increase public awareness.