Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 3

Finance Materials 3 December 2022 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 3

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to December 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,191 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 3

Iranian rial on December 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,623

50,218

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,834

44,260

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,061

3,955

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,296

4,224

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,942

5,828

1 Indian rupee

INR

516

516

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,946

136,486

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,733

18,693

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,142

30,147

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,396

5,382

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,232

31,019

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,872

26,171

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,407

2,477

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,254

2,255

1 Russian ruble

RUB

672

686

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,567

28,203

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,075

30,692

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,009

41,096

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,141

1,141

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,230

32,221

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,643

8,589

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,980

5,926

100 Thai baths

THB

120,916

119,074

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,566

9,382

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,234

31,907

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,191

43,345

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,930

8,957

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,552

15,472

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,734

2,676

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,696

16,733

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,295

74,321

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,164

4,177

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,985

12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,942 rials, and the price of $1 is 291,722 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 294,111 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,528 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 376,000-379,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more