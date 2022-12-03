Iranian currency rates for December 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to December 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,191 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 3 Iranian rial on December 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,623 50,218 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,834 44,260 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,061 3,955 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,296 4,224 1 Danish krone DKK 5,942 5,828 1 Indian rupee INR 516 516 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,946 136,486 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,733 18,693 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,142 30,147 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,396 5,382 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,232 31,019 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,872 26,171 1 South African rand ZAR 2,407 2,477 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,254 2,255 1 Russian ruble RUB 672 686 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,567 28,203 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,075 30,692 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,009 41,096 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,141 1,141 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,230 32,221 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,643 8,589 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,980 5,926 100 Thai baths THB 120,916 119,074 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,566 9,382 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,234 31,907 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,191 43,345 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,930 8,957 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,552 15,472 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,734 2,676 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 476 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,696 16,733 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,295 74,321 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,164 4,177 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,985 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,942 rials, and the price of $1 is 291,722 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 294,111 rials, and the price of $1 is 279,528 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 359,000-362,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 376,000-379,000 rials.

