Iranian currency rates for December 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to December 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,282 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 11 Iranian rial on December 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,483 51,720 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,927 45,074 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,063 4,080 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,201 4,219 1 Danish krone DKK 5,948 5,959 1 Indian rupee INR 510 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,610 136,965 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,721 18,690 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,759 30,800 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,395 5,395 1 Omani rial OMR 109,083 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,689 30,877 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,931 26,982 1 South African rand ZAR 2,421 2,422 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,252 2,253 1 Russian ruble RUB 671 672 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,523 28,601 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,003 31,100 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,779 40,729 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,817 31,827 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,675 8,675 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,037 6,037 100 Thai baths THB 121,050 121,098 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,539 9,535 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,174 32,268 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,282 44,319 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,937 8,938 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,654 15,702 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,694 2,696 1 Afghan afghani AFN 481 481 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,732 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,700 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,849 75,878 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,160 4,158 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 315,800 rials, and the price of $1 is 299,523 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 300,869 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,362 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 367,000-370,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 387,000-390,000 rials.

