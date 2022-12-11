Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 11

Finance Materials 11 December 2022 10:12 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 11

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 11, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to December 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,282 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 11

Iranian rial on December 10

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,483

51,720

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,927

45,074

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,063

4,080

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,201

4,219

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,948

5,959

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,610

136,965

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,721

18,690

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,759

30,800

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,395

5,395

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,083

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,689

30,877

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,931

26,982

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,421

2,422

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,252

2,253

1 Russian ruble

RUB

671

672

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,523

28,601

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,003

31,100

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,779

40,729

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,817

31,827

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,675

8,675

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,037

6,037

100 Thai baths

THB

121,050

121,098

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,539

9,535

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,174

32,268

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,282

44,319

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,937

8,938

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,654

15,702

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,694

2,696

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

481

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,732

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,700

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,849

75,878

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,160

4,158

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 315,800 rials, and the price of $1 is 299,523 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 300,869 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,362 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 367,000-370,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 387,000-390,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more