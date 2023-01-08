Iranian currency rates for January 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to January 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,733 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 8 Iranian rial on January 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,794 50,678 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,270 45,199 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,992 3,983 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,196 4,191 1 Danish krone DKK 6,011 5,998 1 Indian rupee INR 510 511 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,481 137,108 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,510 18,413 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,793 31,764 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,380 5,380 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,238 31,225 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,675 26,613 1 South African rand ZAR 2,453 2,447 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,242 2,237 1 Russian ruble RUB 580 579 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,866 28,837 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,451 31,404 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 40,470 40,778 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,150 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,820 31,862 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,729 8,717 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,138 6,143 100 Thai baths THB 124,164 124,726 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,550 9,543 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,460 33,465 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,733 44,608 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,064 9,040 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,515 15,558 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,688 2,697 1 Afghan afghani AFN 472 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,729 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,435 75,853 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,107 4,107 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,974 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 326,899 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 303,543 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 411,000-414,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 439,000-442,000 rials.

