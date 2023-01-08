Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for January 8

Finance Materials 8 January 2023 12:14 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 13 have decreased in price, compared to January 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,733 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 8

Iranian rial on January 7

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,794

50,678

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,270

45,199

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,992

3,983

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,196

4,191

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,011

5,998

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,481

137,108

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,510

18,413

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,793

31,764

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,380

5,380

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,238

31,225

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,675

26,613

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,453

2,447

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,242

2,237

1 Russian ruble

RUB

580

579

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,877

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,866

28,837

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,451

31,404

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,470

40,778

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,150

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,820

31,862

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,729

8,717

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,138

6,143

100 Thai baths

THB

124,164

124,726

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,550

9,543

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,460

33,465

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,733

44,608

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,064

9,040

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,515

15,558

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,688

2,697

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

472

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,729

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,435

75,853

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,107

4,107

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,974

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 326,899 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 303,543 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 411,000-414,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 439,000-442,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

