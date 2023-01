BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Changes have been made to the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivanbank JSC, Trend reports referring to the bank.

Following the decision of the shareholders, Binnat Novruzov was appointed as Chairman, while Asadulla Isgandarov and Rufat Mammadov were appointed as members of the supervisory board.

Nakhchivanbank JSC, founded in 2008. Its authorized capital is 94 million ($55.2 million).