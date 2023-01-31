Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for January 31

Finance Materials 31 January 2023
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 31, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to January 30.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,642 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 31

Iranian rial on January 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,974

52,033

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,495

45,553

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,046

4,075

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,221

4,278

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,136

6,137

1 Indian rupee

INR

516

516

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,551

137,138

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,897

15,982

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,221

32,340

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,361

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,127

109,131

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,460

31,549

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,239

27,275

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,419

2,441

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,233

2,234

1 Russian ruble

RUB

601

598

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,718

29,829

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,981

31,991

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,616

39,944

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,189

32,197

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,840

8,849

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,224

6,195

100 Thai baths

THB

128,194

128,063

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,895

9,898

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,137

34,145

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,642

45,597

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,138

9,128

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,942

15,913

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,803

2,804

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

472

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,724

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,697

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,977

77,063

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,090

4,088

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

11,981

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,551 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,719 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 442,000-445,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 480,000-483,000 rials.

