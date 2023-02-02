Iranian currency rates for February 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to February 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,856 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 2 Iranian rial on February 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,690 51,755 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,914 45,716 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,028 4,014 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,202 4,200 1 Danish krone DKK 6,164 6,131 1 Indian rupee INR 514 514 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,648 137,565 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,673 15,673 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,488 32,269 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,357 5,359 1 Omani rial OMR 109,101 109,093 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,499 31,499 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,026 27,153 1 South African rand ZAR 2,447 2,409 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,233 2,233 1 Russian ruble RUB 599 596 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,682 29,606 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 32,009 31,949 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,555 39,362 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,143 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,057 32,107 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,825 8,830 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,230 6,219 100 Thai baths THB 127,535 127,737 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,847 9,848 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,198 34,046 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,856 45,604 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,121 9,120 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,912 15,852 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,803 2,792 1 Afghan afghani AFN 469 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,734 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,159 76,897 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,073 4,083 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 335,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 311,166 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur