Iranian currency rates for February 7

Finance Materials 7 February 2023 09:53 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for February 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to February 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,023 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 7

Iranian rial on February 6

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,431

50,633

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,257

45,355

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,943

3,982

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,056

4,138

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,050

6,090

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

511

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,308

137,348

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,260

15,256

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,634

31,957

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,353

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,089

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,245

31,307

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,386

26,573

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,377

2,415

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,231

2,232

1 Russian ruble

RUB

591

601

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,844

29,033

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,625

31,736

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,368

39,280

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,681

31,894

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,762

8,892

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,183

6,212

100 Thai baths

THB

124,433

125,807

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,864

9,863

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,258

33,651

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,023

45,352

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,181

9,173

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,911

15,885

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,762

2,822

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

469

469

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,800

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,718

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,400

78,249

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,049

4,073

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,017 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,509 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 475,000-478,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

