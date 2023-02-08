Iranian currency rates for February 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 17 have decreased in price, compared to February 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,969 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 8 Iranian rial on February 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,457 50,431 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,463 45,257 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,960 3,943 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,049 4,056 1 Danish krone DKK 6,043 6,050 1 Indian rupee INR 507 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,399 137,308 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,253 15,260 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,976 31,634 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,352 5,353 1 Omani rial OMR 109,138 109,089 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,255 31,245 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,484 26,386 1 South African rand ZAR 2,387 2,377 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,230 2,231 1 Russian ruble RUB 588 591 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,090 28,844 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,675 31,625 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,572 39,368 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,151 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,673 31,681 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,794 8,762 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,186 6,183 100 Thai baths THB 124,872 124,433 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,760 9,864 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,301 33,258 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 44,969 45,023 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,209 9,181 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,852 15,911 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,772 2,762 1 Afghan afghani AFN 466 469 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,785 16,800 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,718 100 Philippine pesos PHP 77,139 77,400 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,072 4,049 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 328,624 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,144 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 440,000-443,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 470,000-473,000 rials.

