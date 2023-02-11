Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Finance Materials 11 February 2023 11:06 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

January 30

1.7

February 6

1.7

January 31

1.7

February 7

1.7

February 1

1.7

February 8

1.7

February 2

1.7

February 9

1.7

February 3

1.7

February 10

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0125 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0267 manat, down to 1.8263 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

January 30

1.8488

February 6

1.8352

January 31

1.8437

February 7

1.8245

February 1

1.8473

February 8

1.8245

February 2

1.8735

February 9

1.8247

February 3

1.8517

February 10

1.8227

Average weekly

1.8530

Average weekly

1.8263

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0007 manat and totaled 0.0236 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

January 30

0.0244

February 6

0.0236

January 31

0.0242

February 7

0.0237

February 1

0.0242

February 8

0.0240

February 2

0.0244

February 9

0.0235

February 3

0.0242

February 10

0.0233

Average weekly

0.0243

Average weekly

0.0236

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0903 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

January 30

0.0904

February 6

0.0903

January 31

0.0904

February 7

0.0903

February 1

0.0904

February 8

0.0903

February 2

0.0904

February 9

0.0903

February 3

0.0904

February 10

0.0903

Average weekly

0.0904

Average weekly

0.0903
