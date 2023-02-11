Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate January 30 1.7 February 6 1.7 January 31 1.7 February 7 1.7 February 1 1.7 February 8 1.7 February 2 1.7 February 9 1.7 February 3 1.7 February 10 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0125 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.0267 manat, down to 1.8263 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate January 30 1.8488 February 6 1.8352 January 31 1.8437 February 7 1.8245 February 1 1.8473 February 8 1.8245 February 2 1.8735 February 9 1.8247 February 3 1.8517 February 10 1.8227 Average weekly 1.8530 Average weekly 1.8263

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0007 manat and totaled 0.0236 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate January 30 0.0244 February 6 0.0236 January 31 0.0242 February 7 0.0237 February 1 0.0242 February 8 0.0240 February 2 0.0244 February 9 0.0235 February 3 0.0242 February 10 0.0233 Average weekly 0.0243 Average weekly 0.0236

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0903 manat.