CBA, National Deposit Center, Baku Stock Exchange discuss capital market priorities for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the National Deposit Center (NDC) and the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) have discussed priorities for 2023, Trend reports via tweet of the CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov.

"We held a meeting with the heads of the NDC, BSE and investment companies. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the work done on the capital market in 2022, current issues - the modernization of market infrastructure, as well as priorities for 2023," the tweet said.

Besides, the tweet noted that at the meeting, information was provided on the measures taken last year by the CBA aimed at developing the securities market.

According to Kazimov, an exchange of views took place with the participants on the issues of stimulating the competitive-oriented activities of investment companies, the direct participation of banks in the capital market, establishing relations with global depositories, and requirements for capital adequacy of market participants.

The turnover of securities on the BSE exceeded 1.47 billion manat ($860 million) in January 2023, which is a year-on-year growth of 29 percent.