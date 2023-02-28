Governor of CBA to meet with heads of National Banks of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov will hold meetings with heads of the National Banks of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Trend reports via the governor's tweet.

"We left for a business trip to hold meetings with the management of the National Banks of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Markets, and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) on 27 February–2 March 2023," said the tweet.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $598.43 million in 2022. Exports from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan last year totaled $494.4 million, while imports accounted for $104.03 million.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan from January through December 2022 amounted to $5.811 million.