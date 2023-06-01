Iranian currency rate for June 1

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 1 June 2023 10:44 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 1, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to May 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,744 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 1

Rial on May 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,051

52,087

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,988

46,411

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,856

3,861

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,761

3,751

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,009

6,046

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,490

136,585

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,733

14,732

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,051

30,033

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,362

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,111

109,095

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,907

30,890

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,177

25,381

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,124

2,131

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,025

2,058

1 Russian ruble

RUB

516

518

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,210

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,183

27,350

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,991

31,071

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,172

39,152

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,455

1,429

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,727

31,731

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,712

8,700

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,907

5,931

100 Thai baths

THB

121,002

120,991

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,103

9,126

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,663

31,837

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,744

45,032

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,384

9,390

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,066

16,189

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,799

2,803

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,804

16,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,716

24,715

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,536

74,569

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,849

3,846

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,442 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,791 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,129 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000-509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 539,000-542,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

