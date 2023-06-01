Iranian currency rate for June 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 1, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to May 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,744 rials.

Currency Rial on June 1 Rial on May 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,051 52,087 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,988 46,411 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,856 3,861 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,761 3,751 1 Danish krone DKK 6,009 6,046 1 Indian rupee INR 508 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,490 136,585 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,733 14,732 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,051 30,033 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,362 1 Omani rial OMR 109,111 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,907 30,890 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,177 25,381 1 South African rand ZAR 2,124 2,131 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,025 2,058 1 Russian ruble RUB 516 518 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,210 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,183 27,350 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,991 31,071 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,172 39,152 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,455 1,429 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,727 31,731 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,712 8,700 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,907 5,931 100 Thai baths THB 121,002 120,991 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,103 9,126 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,663 31,837 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,744 45,032 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,384 9,390 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,066 16,189 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,799 2,803 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,804 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,716 24,715 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,536 74,569 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,849 3,846 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 451,871 rials, and the price of $1 is 421,442 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 410,791 rials, and the price of $1 is 383,129 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 506,000-509,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 539,000-542,000 rials.

