Iranian currency rate for June 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 10, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to June 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,146 rials.

Currency Rial on June 10 Rial on June 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,836 52,282 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,529 46,203 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,880 3,857 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,904 3,805 1 Danish krone DKK 6,058 6,033 1 Indian rupee INR 510 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,711 136,485 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,641 14,652 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,138 30,001 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,359 5,356 1 Omani rial OMR 109,096 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,476 31,420 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,734 25,403 1 South African rand ZAR 2,244 2,200 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,791 1,810 1 Russian ruble RUB 510 514 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,211 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,309 27,972 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,262 31,140 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,803 38,903 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,416 1,441 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,828 31,779 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,698 8,690 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,892 5,892 100 Thai baths THB 121,419 120,654 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,104 9,131 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,581 32,158 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,146 44,943 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,404 9,425 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,132 16,095 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,823 2,825 1 Afghan afghani AFN 491 486 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,802 16,784 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,677 24,715 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,875 74,948 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,346 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,826 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,224 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,569 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000-496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.

