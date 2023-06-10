Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 10 June 2023 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rate for June 10

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 10, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies increased and 10 have decreased in price, compared to June 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,146 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 10

Rial on June 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,836

52,282

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,529

46,203

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,880

3,857

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,904

3,805

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,058

6,033

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,711

136,485

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,641

14,652

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,138

30,001

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,359

5,356

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,096

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,476

31,420

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,734

25,403

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,244

2,200

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,791

1,810

1 Russian ruble

RUB

510

514

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,211

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,309

27,972

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,262

31,140

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,803

38,903

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,416

1,441

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,828

31,779

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,698

8,690

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,892

5,892

100 Thai baths

THB

121,419

120,654

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,104

9,131

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,581

32,158

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,146

44,943

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,404

9,425

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,132

16,095

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,823

2,825

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

491

486

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,802

16,784

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,677

24,715

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,875

74,948

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,847

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,346 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,826 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,224 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,569 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000-496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

