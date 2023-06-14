Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rate for June 14

Finance Materials 14 June 2023
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 14, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to June 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,323 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 14

Rial on June 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,963

52,453

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,378

46,162

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,920

3,880

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,943

3,885

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,082

6,057

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,656

136,631

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,753

14,637

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,996

30,059

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,362

5,362

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,121

109,096

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,579

31,391

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,818

25,681

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,263

2,262

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,776

1,778

1 Russian ruble

RUB

500

502

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,207

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,454

28,336

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,300

31,241

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,756

38,765

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,366

1,395

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,891

31,823

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,712

8,697

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,868

5,877

100 Thai baths

THB

121,199

121,075

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,098

9,103

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,098

32,657

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,323

45,133

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,363

9,383

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,151

16,158

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,827

2,824

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

488

491

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,792

16,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,714

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,209

74,894

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,844

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 446,915 rials, and the price of $1 is 414,143 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 406,286 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,494 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000-495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 531,000-534,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

