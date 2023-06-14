Iranian currency rate for June 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on June 14, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to June 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,323 rials.

Currency Rial on June 14 Rial on June 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,963 52,453 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,378 46,162 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,920 3,880 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,943 3,885 1 Danish krone DKK 6,082 6,057 1 Indian rupee INR 511 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,656 136,631 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,753 14,637 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,996 30,059 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,362 5,362 1 Omani rial OMR 109,121 109,096 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,579 31,391 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,818 25,681 1 South African rand ZAR 2,263 2,262 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,776 1,778 1 Russian ruble RUB 500 502 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,207 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,454 28,336 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,300 31,241 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,756 38,765 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,366 1,395 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,891 31,823 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,712 8,697 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,868 5,877 100 Thai baths THB 121,199 121,075 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,098 9,103 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 33,098 32,657 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,323 45,133 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,363 9,383 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,151 16,158 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,827 2,824 1 Afghan afghani AFN 488 491 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,792 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,714 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,209 74,894 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 446,915 rials, and the price of $1 is 414,143 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 406,286 rials, and the price of $1 is 376,494 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000-495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 531,000-534,000 rials.

