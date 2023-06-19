CBA and IMF discuss development support programs for Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov has met with the Head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission for Azerbaijan, the Middle East, and Central Asia Anna Bordon, Trend reports via the tweet of Taleh Kazimov.

"During the meeting, we exchanged views on the current situation and future directions of cooperation between the CBA and the IMF," Kazimov said.

“We also discussed the work that will be done in preparation for consultations on the fourth Articles of the IMF agreement and support program for Azerbaijan," he said.

The IMF works to achieve sustainable growth and prosperity for all of its 190 member countries. It does so by supporting economic policies that promote financial stability and monetary cooperation, which are essential to increase productivity, job creation, and economic well-being.

The IMF's resources mainly come from the money that countries pay as their capital subscription (quotas) when they become members. Each member of the IMF is assigned a quota, based broadly on its relative position in the world economy.