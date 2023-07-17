Ranking of Turkmenistan's banks by number of internet banking users

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 17. Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank became the leader for the number of registered internet banking users in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of July 2023, Trend reports.

According to the central bank of Turkmenistan, Dayhanbank has 363,604 registered users, followed by Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (324,644 users), and Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (171,032 users).

Dayhanbank mainly works with clients in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the users are located in Mary (143,819 users), Lebap (81,616 users), and Dashoguz (59,736 users) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of registered users of the Internet Banking service as of 01.07.2023:

Bank: Number of registered users Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 363,604 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 324,644 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 171,032 Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 75,940 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 39,940 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 11,085 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 4,531 Total number of registered users 990,776

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals.