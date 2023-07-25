Turkmenistan notes increase in number of bank cards

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 25. The number of bank cards issued in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of July 2023 amounted to 5.33 million, which is slightly higher than at the beginning of June (5.31 million), Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, during this period, the largest number of cards were issued in the capital of the country - Ashgabat (1.82 million cards), followed by Mary (949,013 cards) and Lebap (875,724 cards) regions.

Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank leads the pack with 1.87 million issued cards, followed by the Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank with over 1.03 million cards, and the Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank with 633,745 cards.

Moreover, over the past four years, the volume of issued bank cards in Turkmenistan has doubled.

The total count of bank cards issued in Turkmenistan reached 5.17 million at the end of 2022, which indicates an increase of 8.3 percent compared to the end of 2021 of 4.77 million cards.

The financial sector of Turkmenistan is experiencing continuous growth, characterized by the introduction of mobile applications for payment of diverse services and goods, a notable surge in transaction volume, and the provision of payment options through bank terminals.