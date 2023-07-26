Central Bank of Turkmenistan observes increase in domestic POS terminals

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 26. The number of POS terminals in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of July 2023 was 42,246, which is slightly higher than at the beginning of June (42,128), Trend reports.

According to the bank, the largest number of POS terminals is in Ashgabat city (13,736), as well as in the Lebap (7,274) and Mary (7,018) regions.

Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank operates the largest number of POS terminals in the reporting period - 8,983. Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (8,157) and Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (7,820) come second and third respectively.

Over the past seven years, the number of POS terminals in Turkmenistan has grown more than eight times. Thus, on January 1, 2016, there were 5,223 POS terminals in Turkmenistan, then on January 1, 2023, this figure reached 42,131.

The financial sector of Turkmenistan is experiencing continuous growth, characterized by the introduction of mobile applications for the payment of diverse services and goods, a notable surge in transaction volume, and the provision of payment options through bank terminals.