Central Bank of Turkmenistan records growth of internet banking service users

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 29. There are 990,776 registered users in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of July 2023 of Internet banking services, which is 0.7 percent more than at the beginning of June (983,717 users), Trend reports.

According to the central bank of Turkmenistan, the largest number of registered users of this service lives in Mary (225,163 users) and Lebap (221,047 users) regions, as well as in the city of Ashgabat (207,884 users).

Dayhanbank has the largest number of users in the reporting period - 363,604 registered users. Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (324,644 users) and Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (171,032 users) follow this indicator.

The Internet Banking application is used for non-cash replenishment of city and cell phones, IP-TV, and the Internet, as well as for paying loans and buying tickets for rail transport and intercity buses.

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals.