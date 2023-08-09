Iranian currency rates for August 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 9, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 2 currencies increased and 35 have decreased in price, compared to August 8.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,991 rials.

Currency Rial on August 9 Rial on August 8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,452 53,625 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,955 48,042 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,916 3,964 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,078 4,133 1 Danish krone DKK 6,172 6,201 1 Indian rupee INR 507 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,484 136,586 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,594 14,716 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,332 29,484 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,376 5,380 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,211 31,405 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,396 25,600 1 South African rand ZAR 2,214 2,244 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,555 1,556 1 Russian ruble RUB 433 439 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,359 27,568 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,150 31,308 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,374 38,411 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,309 1,298 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,652 31,698 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,775 8,809 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,825 5,849 100 Thai baths THB 119,925 120,441 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,167 9,213 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,860 32,102 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,991 46,200 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,405 9,406 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,074 16,105 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,763 2,763 1 Afghan afghani AFN 495 494 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16.777 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,709 24,710 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,364 74,765 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,826 3,832 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 452,863 rials and the price of $1 is 413,563 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 411,693 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,966 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000–493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000–540,000 rials.

