Iranian currency rates for August 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 10, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to August 9.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,094 rials.

Currency Rial on August 10 Rial on August 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,401 53,452 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,888 47,955 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,927 3,916 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,109 4,078 1 Danish krone DKK 6,186 6,172 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,503 136,484 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,624 14,594 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,252 29,332 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,376 1 Omani rial OMR 109,096 109,085 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,237 31,211 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,398 25,396 1 South African rand ZAR 2,211 2,214 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,555 1,555 1 Russian ruble RUB 433 433 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,185 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,401 27,359 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,184 31,150 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,370 38,374 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,317 1,309 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,662 31,652 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,771 8,775 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,827 5,825 100 Thai baths THB 119,784 119,925 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,189 9,167 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,889 31,860 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,094 45,991 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,437 9,405 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,005 16,074 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,764 2,763 1 Afghan afghani AFN 498 495 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,797 16,777 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,709 24,709 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,514 74,364 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,824 3,826 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,874 rials and the price of $1 is 413,563 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,612 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,966 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000–495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000–544,000 rials.

