Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for August 10

Finance Materials 10 August 2023 09:32 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 10

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on August 10, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to August 9.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,094 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 10

Rial on August 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,401

53,452

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,888

47,955

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,927

3,916

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,109

4,078

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,186

6,172

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,503

136,484

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,624

14,594

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,252

29,332

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,371

5,376

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,096

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,237

31,211

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,398

25,396

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,211

2,214

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,555

1,555

1 Russian ruble

RUB

433

433

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,185

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,401

27,359

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,184

31,150

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,370

38,374

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,317

1,309

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,662

31,652

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,771

8,775

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,827

5,825

100 Thai baths

THB

119,784

119,925

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,189

9,167

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,889

31,860

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,094

45,991

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,437

9,405

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,005

16,074

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,764

2,763

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

498

495

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,797

16,777

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,709

24,709

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,514

74,364

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,824

3,826

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,874 rials and the price of $1 is 413,563 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 412,612 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,966 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000–495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000–544,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more