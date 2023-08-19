Iranian currency rates for August 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on August 19, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 decreased in price compared to August 17.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,673 rials.

Currency Rial on August 19 Rial on August 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,506 53,541 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,632 47,799 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,832 3,860 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,950 3,978 1 Danish krone DKK 6,130 6,145 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,391 136,489 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,147 14,238 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,934 28,802 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,083 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,978 31,069 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,947 24,981 1 South African rand ZAR 2,215 2,200 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,550 1,552 1 Russian ruble RUB 448 447 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,209 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,934 27,045 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,986 30,918 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,375 38,373 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,309 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,549 31,538 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,713 8,715 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,769 5,758 100 Thai baths THB 118,743 118,738 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,036 9,072 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,320 31,325 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,673 45,789 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,250 9,143 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,068 16,050 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,745 2,738 1 Afghan afghani AFN 495 499 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,788 16,797 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,701 74,214 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,832 3,832 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,284 rials and the price of $1 is 413,157 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,440 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,597 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 487,000–490,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000–533,000 rials.

