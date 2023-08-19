Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for August 19

Finance Materials 19 August 2023 09:30 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 19

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on August 19, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 20 decreased in price compared to August 17.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,673 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 19

Rial on August 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,506

53,541

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,632

47,799

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,832

3,860

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,950

3,978

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,130

6,145

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,391

136,489

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,147

14,238

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,934

28,802

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,083

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,978

31,069

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,947

24,981

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,215

2,200

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,550

1,552

1 Russian ruble

RUB

448

447

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,209

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,934

27,045

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,986

30,918

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,375

38,373

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,309

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,549

31,538

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,713

8,715

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,769

5,758

100 Thai baths

THB

118,743

118,738

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,036

9,072

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,320

31,325

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,673

45,789

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,250

9,143

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,068

16,050

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,745

2,738

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

495

499

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,788

16,797

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,701

74,214

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,832

3,832

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

12,006

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 449,284 rials and the price of $1 is 413,157 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,440 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,597 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 487,000–490,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000–533,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more