Iranian currency rates for September 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 21, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to September 20.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,001 rials.

Currency Rial on September 21 Rial on September 20 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,025 52,040 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,913 46,776 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,797 3,767 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,922 3,906 1 Danish krone DKK 6,039 6,020 1 Indian rupee INR 507 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,066 135,997 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,258 14,250 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,429 28,418 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,086 109,088 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,284 31,267 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,093 24,902 1 South African rand ZAR 2,239 2,218 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,555 1,554 1 Russian ruble RUB 436 435 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,293 27,123 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,855 30,785 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,269 38,284 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,292 1,297 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,631 31,502 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,641 8,642 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,768 5,758 100 Thai baths THB 116,850 116,653 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,961 8,945 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,673 31,621 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,001 44,872 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,872 8,916 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,625 15,830 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,739 2,731 1 Afghan afghani AFN 533 533 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,788 16,778 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,679 24,685 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,093 73,921 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,822 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 440,170 rials and the price of $1 is 411,997 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 400,155 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,543 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 488,000–491,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 523,000–526,000 rials.

