Iranian currency rates for September 21

Finance Materials 21 September 2023 10:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 21, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 24 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to September 20.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,001 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 21

Rial on September 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,025

52,040

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,913

46,776

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,797

3,767

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,922

3,906

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,039

6,020

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,066

135,997

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,258

14,250

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,429

28,418

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,372

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,086

109,088

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,284

31,267

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,093

24,902

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,239

2,218

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,555

1,554

1 Russian ruble

RUB

436

435

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,293

27,123

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,855

30,785

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,269

38,284

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,292

1,297

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,631

31,502

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,641

8,642

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,768

5,758

100 Thai baths

THB

116,850

116,653

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,961

8,945

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,673

31,621

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,001

44,872

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,872

8,916

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,625

15,830

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,739

2,731

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

533

533

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,788

16,778

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,679

24,685

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,093

73,921

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,822

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 440,170 rials and the price of $1 is 411,997 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 400,155 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,543 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 488,000–491,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 523,000–526,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

