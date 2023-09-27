Iranian currency rates for September 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 27, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies increased and 30 decreased in price compared to September 26.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,399 rials.

Currency Rial on September 27 Rial on September 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,091 51,299 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,927 46,045 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,809 3,800 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,883 3,891 1 Danish krone DKK 5,955 5,964 1 Indian rupee INR 505 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,831 135,875 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,457 14,439 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,206 28,235 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,369 5,374 1 Omani rial OMR 109,084 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,085 31,168 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,998 25,043 1 South African rand ZAR 2,204 2,236 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,541 1,543 1 Russian ruble RUB 432 437 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,895 26,955 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,688 30,729 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,113 38,105 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,297 1,290 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,509 31,362 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,603 8,632 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,761 5,771 100 Thai baths THB 115,150 116,271 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,958 8,965 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,028 31,362 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,399 44,473 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,764 8,869 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,732 15,791 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,712 2,726 1 Afghan afghani AFN 538 533 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,765 16,802 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,541 73,846 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,825 3,825 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 435,472 rials and the price of $1 is 411,943 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 395,884 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,494 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000–493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 518,000–521,000 rials.

