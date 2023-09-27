Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for September 27

Finance Materials 27 September 2023 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for September 27

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 27, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 5 currencies increased and 30 decreased in price compared to September 26.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,399 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 27

Rial on September 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,091

51,299

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,927

46,045

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,809

3,800

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,883

3,891

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,955

5,964

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,831

135,875

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,457

14,439

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,206

28,235

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,369

5,374

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,084

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,085

31,168

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,998

25,043

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,204

2,236

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,541

1,543

1 Russian ruble

RUB

432

437

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,895

26,955

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,688

30,729

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,113

38,105

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,297

1,290

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,509

31,362

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,603

8,632

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,761

5,771

100 Thai baths

THB

115,150

116,271

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,958

8,965

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,028

31,362

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,399

44,473

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,764

8,869

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,732

15,791

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,712

2,726

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

538

533

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,765

16,802

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,541

73,846

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,825

3,825

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 435,472 rials and the price of $1 is 411,943 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 395,884 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,494 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 490,000–493,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 518,000–521,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more