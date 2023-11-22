Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for November 22

Finance Materials 22 November 2023 10:14 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 22, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to November 21.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,880 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 22

Rial on November 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,660

52,516

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,555

47,501

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,020

4,018

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,944

3,926

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,155

6,165

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,337

136,298

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,717

14,572

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,402

28,326

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,389

5,390

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,101

109,098

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,673

30,609

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,455

25,317

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,263

2,289

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,459

1,460

1 Russian ruble

RUB

477

475

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,582

27,536

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,415

31,384

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

37,937

37,934

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,280

1,283

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,508

31,479

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,715

8,688

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,905

5,869

100 Thai baths

THB

119,659

119,359

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,027

8,999

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,491

32,572

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,880

45,965

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,159

9,080

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,516

15,585

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,713

2,725

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

609

608

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,729

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,686

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,812

75,984

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,850

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 455,892 rials and the price of $1 is 417,339 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,448 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,399 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000–548,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

