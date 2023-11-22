Iranian currency rates for November 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 22, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 14 decreased in price compared to November 21.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,880 rials.

Currency Rial on November 22 Rial on November 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,660 52,516 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,555 47,501 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,020 4,018 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,944 3,926 1 Danish krone DKK 6,155 6,165 1 Indian rupee INR 505 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,337 136,298 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,717 14,572 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,402 28,326 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,389 5,390 1 Omani rial OMR 109,101 109,098 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,673 30,609 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,455 25,317 1 South African rand ZAR 2,263 2,289 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,459 1,460 1 Russian ruble RUB 477 475 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,210 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,582 27,536 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,415 31,384 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 37,937 37,934 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,280 1,283 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,508 31,479 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,715 8,688 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,905 5,869 100 Thai baths THB 119,659 119,359 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,027 8,999 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,491 32,572 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,880 45,965 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,159 9,080 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,516 15,585 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,713 2,725 1 Afghan afghani AFN 609 608 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,748 12,729 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,686 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,812 75,984 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,850 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,987 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 455,892 rials and the price of $1 is 417,339 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 414,448 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,399 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 498,000–501,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 545,000–548,000 rials.

