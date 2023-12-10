Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 10

Finance Materials 10 December 2023 10:55 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 10

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 10, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies grew in price and 11 declined in price compared to December 9.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,220 rials

Currency

Rial on December 10

Rial on December 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,705

52,655

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,722

47,668

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,014

4,004

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,849

3,848

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,065

6,053

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,792

136,172

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,776

14,782

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,979

28,987

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,379

5,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,910

30,888

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,719

25,690

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,218

2,213

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,450

1,450

1 Russian ruble

RUB

456

457

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,211

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,631

27,585

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,300

31,298

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,213

38,180

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,286

1,284

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,466

31,440

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,691

8,714

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,864

5,862

100 Thai baths

THB

118,189

118,219

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,005

8,999

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,109

31,837

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,220

45,130

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,166

9,153

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,734

15,761

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,707

2,699

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

607

607

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,735

75,648

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,845

3,845

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 457,730 rials and the price of $1 is 425,135 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,118 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,486 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more