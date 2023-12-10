Iranian currency rates for December 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 10, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies grew in price and 11 declined in price compared to December 9.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,220 rials

Currency Rial on December 10 Rial on December 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,705 52,655 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,722 47,668 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,014 4,004 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,849 3,848 1 Danish krone DKK 6,065 6,053 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,792 136,172 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,776 14,782 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,979 28,987 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,379 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,910 30,888 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,719 25,690 1 South African rand ZAR 2,218 2,213 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,450 1,450 1 Russian ruble RUB 456 457 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,211 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,631 27,585 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,300 31,298 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,213 38,180 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,286 1,284 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,466 31,440 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,691 8,714 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,864 5,862 100 Thai baths THB 118,189 118,219 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,005 8,999 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,109 31,837 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,220 45,130 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,166 9,153 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,734 15,761 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,707 2,699 1 Afghan afghani AFN 607 607 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,735 75,648 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,845 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 457,730 rials and the price of $1 is 425,135 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 416,118 rials, and the price of $1 is 386,486 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

