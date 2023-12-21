Iranian currency rates for December 21

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 21 December 2023 09:51 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 21, Trend reports.

When compared to December 20, the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate revealed that 10 currencies grew in price while 27 decreased.

According to the CBI, one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials, whereas one euro equals 46,017 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 21

Rial on December 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,167

53,555

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,750

48,788

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,139

4,132

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,075

4,089

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,172

6,184

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,489

136,457

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,794

14,990

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,212

29,248

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,381

5,386

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,170

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,523

31,482

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,381

26,331

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,301

2,291

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,442

1,444

1 Russian ruble

RUB

464

465

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,210

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,406

28,414

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,579

31,619

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,274

38,294

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,284

1,285

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,546

31,585

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,763

8,754

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,889

5,927

100 Thai baths

THB

120,183

120,738

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,017

8,973

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,304

32,288

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,017

46,110

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,207

9,184

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,643

15,646

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,710

2,713

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

601

602

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,675

24,677

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,422

75,147

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,843

3,852

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,019

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 470,594 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,515 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,813 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,468 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 495,000–498,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 542,000–545,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

