Turkmenistan's banks attract significant amount of deposits in national currency

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 28. The cumulative sum of deposits attracted by banks in Turkmenistan in the national currency amounted to 176.08 billion Turkmen manat ($50.4 billion) from January through September 2023, Trend reports.

As per the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, in the first nine months of this year, the cumulative amount of deposits gathered, specifically from corporate entities, reached 143.03 billion Turkmen manat ($40.94 billion).

Additionally, during the initial nine months of 2023, deposits from individuals in banks reached a total of 31.56 billion Turkmen manat ($9.03 billion), reflecting a 23.6 percent, increase compared to the corresponding period in the prior year, when the figure stood at 25.52 billion Turkmen manat, equivalent to $7.3 billion.

The total volume of deposits attracted by banks in Turkmenistan in the national currency in 2022 amounted to 872.64 billion Turkmen manat ($249.31 billion), with an average interest rate of 0.31 percent.

Meanwhile, according to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan, the official exchange rate of the Turkmen manat against the US dollar on December 23, 2023, is set at 3.5 manat per USD.